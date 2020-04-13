Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Increased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 208,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

EPD traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. 11,892,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,392,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

