Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

EPD stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. 2,424,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,392,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,890 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,737 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,792,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,969,000 after buying an additional 1,127,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,347,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

