EOS Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.41 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00035484 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Coindeal, CoinBene and Coinbe. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $3.41 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,456,513 coins and its circulating supply is 921,756,501 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, CoinEx, BitFlip, GOPAX, BigONE, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Ovis, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, IDCM, YoBit, Bitbns, CPDAX, Coinbe, Cobinhood, Tidex, EXX, Mercatox, DigiFinex, ChaoEX, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Tidebit, RightBTC, C2CX, ZB.COM, Poloniex, BitMart, Binance, Coinone, HitBTC, Upbit, Zebpay, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, COSS, DragonEX, Neraex, Bilaxy, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Fatbtc, IDAX, BCEX, Exmo, Kraken, Huobi, Hotbit, Liqui, DOBI trade, Coinrail, OKEx, TOPBTC, OEX, Coindeal, Bibox, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Koinex, Exrates, CoinTiger, Gate.io, QBTC, Bitfinex, ABCC, WazirX, Instant Bitex, Rfinex and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.