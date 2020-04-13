Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) versus Scully Royalty (NASDAQ:SRL) Financial Comparison

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esquire Financial and Scully Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $48.47 million 2.38 $14.14 million $1.82 8.24 Scully Royalty $107.82 million 0.90 $86.62 million N/A N/A

Scully Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 29.18% 13.54% 1.88% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Esquire Financial and Scully Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Scully Royalty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests. This segment holds various production assets, including a zinc alloy processing facility located in Slovakia; a hydro-electric power plant located in Africa; a non-ferrous rolling mill in Germany; and hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. This segment also offers specialty banking services with a focus on merchant banking products and services for corporations and institutions. The All Other segment is involved in the business activities related to medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

