ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.51. 2,942,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,976,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.45.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

