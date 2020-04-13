ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.92. 8,628,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,856,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

