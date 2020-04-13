ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $860,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,602,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,579,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.39. 13,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,845. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.12 and its 200 day moving average is $178.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7221 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

