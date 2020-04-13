ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Invests $4.82 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,422,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,934,000 after buying an additional 169,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,140,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,215,000 after purchasing an additional 864,036 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,204,000 after purchasing an additional 120,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,137,791 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

