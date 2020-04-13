ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.18. 282,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,522. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

