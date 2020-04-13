ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 20,519 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.32. The stock had a trading volume of 86,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,409. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.57 and its 200-day moving average is $168.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $188.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7438 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

