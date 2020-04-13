ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 10,241 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,507,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,931 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,072,000 after purchasing an additional 458,592 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 993,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,603,000 after buying an additional 93,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 801,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after buying an additional 233,379 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 722,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGIB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.28. 235,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $60.43.

