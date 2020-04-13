ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 2,591 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.30. The company had a trading volume of 885,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,049. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.12 and its 200-day moving average is $186.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

