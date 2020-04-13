Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETH. ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $274.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.17. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

