Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eversource Energy’s investments in renewable energy and expansion of infrastructure will enable it to provide reliable services to customers. The company’s $14.2-billion investment plans will help boost earnings per share by 5-7% over the 2020-2024 time frame from the 2019 level. It is also working to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. However, Eversource’s decision to shelve the Northern Pass project after the Supreme Court decided against the project's construction is likely to hurt long-term prospects. Dependence on third party and stringent regulation are concerns. Refusal by Connecticut Water will hurt its plans to expand the water business through acquisitions.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.85.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

