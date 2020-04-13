Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded Exchange Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of EIF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 315,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$12.57 and a one year high of C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.31.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.1443851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

