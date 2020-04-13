Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.11, approximately 8,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 362,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Exterran alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $164.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 15,599 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,683.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,286.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 295,896 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,446,931.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Exterran by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 200,107 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exterran by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Exterran by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.