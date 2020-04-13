Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including Bitrabbit, HitBTC, Korbit and Bittrex. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00054066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.66 or 0.04366905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014786 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009569 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,169,041 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BiKi, IDEX, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bitrabbit, Hotbit, Coinsuper, WazirX, Korbit, BitAsset, MXC, Dcoin, Coinall, KuCoin, Binance and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.