Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.61.

FITB opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after acquiring an additional 309,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,506,000 after acquiring an additional 134,080 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,317,000 after acquiring an additional 200,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

