Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Shares Down 11.7%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.53, approximately 435,821 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 732,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

