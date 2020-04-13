FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.66.

FEYE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 495,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,646. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,499,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $20,084,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $92,424,000 after buying an additional 614,683 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $9,225,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,114,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after buying an additional 264,269 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

