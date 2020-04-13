First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Busey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Busey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

First Busey stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin N. Elliott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $43,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,543.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Busey by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

