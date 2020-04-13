First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.46. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,090,000 after acquiring an additional 309,965 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 457,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 264,939 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,836,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 208,856 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. 85,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,628. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

