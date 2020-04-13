First Republic Bank (FRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $122.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

