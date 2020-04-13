First United Bank Trust Acquires 1,435 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First United Bank Trust grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $101.93. 11,891,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,342,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.05. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

