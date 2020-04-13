First United Bank Trust Acquires 1,885 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.0% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.90. 2,551,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,648,616. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.