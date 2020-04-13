First United Bank Trust Acquires 488 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $12,217,068.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $35,454,539,948.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,883 shares of company stock valued at $124,721,728 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $9.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,171,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622,977. The company has a market cap of $270.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.04 and its 200-day moving average is $287.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

