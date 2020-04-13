First United Bank Trust Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,811,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,671,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

