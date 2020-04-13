First United Bank Trust Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.6% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 109.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,088,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.