First United Bank Trust Buys 51 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.22. 929,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,760. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.45. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.70.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

