First United Bank Trust Buys 630 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.72. The stock had a trading volume of 652,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,642. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.39 and a 200-day moving average of $201.96. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CME Group from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.46.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

