First United Bank Trust Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First United Bank Trust decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.36. 2,346,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,321. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.266 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

