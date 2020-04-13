First United Bank Trust Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.42, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $102,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,925 shares of company stock valued at $67,825,573 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,710. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.89, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average is $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

