First United Bank Trust Has $1.11 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 553.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 347,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 248,497 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227,140 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,857,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,353,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.98. 21,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,845. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $54.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.