First United Bank Trust Has $1.43 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

First United Bank Trust cut its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 29.5% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 599.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.76. 37,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,065. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.15. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.40.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

