First United Bank Trust Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 1.1% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.69. 258,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.