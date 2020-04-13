First United Bank Trust Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 437.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,806,000 after buying an additional 85,306 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.24. 193,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,522. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

