First United Bank Trust Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 63.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.34. 14,095,896 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.