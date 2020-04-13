First United Bank Trust Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in AT&T by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.11. 21,547,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The firm has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura lowered their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.