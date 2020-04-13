First United Bank Trust Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First United Bank Trust decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.25. 21,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,067. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.05. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $222.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.6126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.