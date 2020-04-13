First United Bank Trust Has $748,000 Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,917,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $313.04. 136,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

