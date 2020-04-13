First United Bank Trust Has $794,000 Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,930,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,767,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

