First United Bank Trust Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.6% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 81,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 412,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. FIX increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $58.16. 12,622,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

