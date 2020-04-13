First United Bank Trust Increases Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First United Bank Trust raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 1.1% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $79.50. 1,216,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.85.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

