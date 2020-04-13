First United Bank Trust Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $11.11 on Monday, hitting $1,195.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,232.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,314.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,488.72.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

