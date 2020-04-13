First United Bank Trust Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,585,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $205,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of MTB traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.76. 353,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average of $153.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.34. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

