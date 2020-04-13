First United Bank Trust Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First United Bank Trust cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.12. 1,759,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,570. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $110.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

