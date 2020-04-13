First United Bank Trust Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First United Bank Trust lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.68. 5,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,103. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $211.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.