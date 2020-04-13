First United Bank Trust Purchases 1,060 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,134,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

