First United Bank Trust Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

