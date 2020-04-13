First United Bank Trust Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,496. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

